DiCaprio spent five months contemplating Don’t Look Up before he agreed to star in the comedy.

The writer of the script did not even think that an actor of this magnitude would agree to work with him. “If I could work with Martin Scorsese, then I would only work with him,” McKay joked. But he still sent the script to DiCaprio – and he liked it.

Leonardo DiCaprio spent five months finalizing the script for Don’t Look Up and surprised the comedy director and scriptwriter Adam McKay when he agreed to participate in the project. McKay talked about this on the MTV podcast.

We read the text from beginning to end several times. This went on for about 4 or 5 months, we were constantly thinking about ideas. Then we took a break for quarantine, and when we came up with a theoretically safe way to make the film, DiCaprio said he was with us. I could not believe it. And in the film he is great, and it cannot be otherwise.

McKay noted that DiCaprio is not an arrogant person with a good sense of humor, like another actress in the film, Jennifer Lawrence. “It’s a great mix, Leo and Jen look perfect. Once the two were on the team, the film developed its own unique style. ” The actors played two astronomers traveling around the country: they want to warn the population about a meteorite that will destroy the planet.

According to him, “Don’t Look Up” is something between Short and Deep Cops, both directed by McKay. He did not reveal the exact date of the film’s release on Netflix, but it will approximately happen in November or December.

Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry and Ariana Grande also took part in the film.