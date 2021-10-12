Disney vs. Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

It’s been a long time since we heard anything official about “Pirates of the Caribbean”which Disney is currently working on.

Apparently, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the development of new blockbusters. And it will cost the studio a pretty penny in production costs.

We know that the director will work on the sixth part. “Dead Men Tell No Tales” Joachim Renning, and veteran Ted Elliot, co-writes with creator “Chernobyl” Craig Mazin. About the duo spin-off “Birds of Prey” Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson were announced almost a year ago, but beyond that, we know almost nothing about him.

In fact, most of the conversations revolving around “Pirates of the Caribbean” over the past twelve months, has revolved around Johnny Depp and his involvement. The petition for his reinstatement has garnered over 600,000 signatures, but all indications are that we will not see Captain Jack Sparrow again as it has been almost three years since he was suspended from the role.

However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the actor still hopes to sail the seven seas again, but the studio is opposed. Obviously, Depp does not lose hope of returning to “Pirates of the Caribbean”considering he made hundreds of millions of dollars from the franchise, not to mention what made him so popular.

It is worth noting that while Disney has not officially commented on anything related to Johnny Depp.