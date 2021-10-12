Dozens of cows lost consciousness because of Tom Cruise

The incident occurred during the filming of the new part of the film “Mission: Impossible”.

Due to the filming of the seventh part of the film “Mission: Impossible” dozens of cows lost consciousness near the site. The animals were not harmed and soon came to their senses, and their owners did not even begin to file complaints against Tom Cruise.

The fact is that Tom Cruise, who is known for his love of personal performing stunts, jumped from an airplane with a parachute, writes The Sun. To prevent the tricks from being interfered with by random drones, the technicians used special “jammers” of drone frequencies.

“Tom Cruise’s production team knocked out an entire field of cows after reinforcing security while filming Mission: Impossible 7.” The devices used to prevent drones from interfering made the animals fall unconscious, ”the newspaper said.

When dozens of cows lying unconscious disturbed the farmers and they brought this to the film crew, the jammers were turned off. After that, the animals woke up, they did not suffer. Pet owners did not complain about Tom Cruise, taking the situation with humor.

Recall that the premiere of this film has already been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. In addition, the premiere of the “Top Ghana” sequel with Cruz in the title role was also pushed back to 2022.