Drew Barrymore allowed herself to flirt with Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood handsome Leonardo DiCaprio uses Instagram not to broadcast his personal life, but to draw people’s attention to environmental issues. Which, as it turned out, does not prevent women from flirting with him through this social network.

The other day, the 46-year-old actor published a big post about global warming – about how an increase in the average temperature on the planet can be detrimental to all living things. While his followers were arguing about this burning topic, 46-year-old actress Drew Barrymore also appeared in the comments and thanked Leo for his concern.

“Thank you for always being a pioneer in saving our Earth,” she wrote, and then added another message: “You must be hot, not our planet!”

The actress’s second comment garnered many likes and supportive remarks from other subscribers of DiCaprio. Many write to Drew that she shoot your shot, that is, she openly flirts with a man. Even so, it is difficult to disagree with her statement in the context of environmental protection.

