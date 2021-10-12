Dynamo defender Varela: Russia is more developed than Denmark. I like it here more

Dynamo Uruguayan defender Guillermo Varela compared the countries and football championships in which he played throughout his career.

“Russia is more developed than Denmark. I like it here better. In terms of football infrastructure, Russia is better, and Denmark is cooler in terms of climate. Life in Manchester was boring. But there the club decides all the issues. The player has nothing to worry about. You just need to play football. You came to England, you have a phone number, a SIM card, a car, there is an apartment.

By the way, I am the England junior champion. There I felt the tough British style. This is athletic football: you need to be strong, go to the gym. Plus fast football. There are more techniques and tactics in Spain. There is also a lot of contact in Russia, but the game is fast and dynamic. There are matches when you need to run a lot. I have a record in Russia – 12 km per match.

I played in Uruguay, England, Spain, Germany, Denmark, now in Russia. If you rank the championships from the strongest to the weakest, then England is in first place, then Spain, Germany, Russia is fourth, Denmark is fifth, Uruguay is in sixth place. At home, I have problems with stadiums, infrastructure, the level of play is lower, but there are a lot of talents. But the conditions … The pitches are bad, there is little money, poverty, there is no opportunity to play, so many people leave for Europe, ”Eurosport quotes Varela.