“Dzhikia and Kuzyaev could play in Serie A, for Milan and Roma just right.” Slovenian Halilovic about the Russian national team – Football

Former defender of the Slovenian national team Denis Halilovic shared his impressions after the game with Russia in the qualification of the 2022 World Cup (1: 2).

– To me personally, and to everyone in Slovenia, our team seemed to be the favorite. But for 5-7 minutes our guys lost concentration, two sets – one penalty, the other corner, and Russia scores twice. For me, Slovenia looked better. But Russia was not so bad either, certainly better than in the match against Slovakia.

But I stick with it, we were better – we had more possession of the ball, more positive moments for a goal. We were not lucky, although your team used a low block, caught us on counterattacks, and abruptly switched from defense to attack. In the end, we can only congratulate. Compared to the last game, you have more concentration, you have become better and more compact in defense.

– At the end of the match, a fan ran out onto the field with a fire. What is the attitude towards this in Slovenia?

– I don’t know which team was a fan, but I can say that this is not a human being. It is not normal. This episode gave the Russian national team the opportunity to catch their breath, to take a short break, because at that moment Slovenia attacked without stopping. You’ve benefited from this break.

– Which of the Russian players do you remember?

– Jikia. Very good. I also remember Kuzyaev, also in perfect order. Both could play in Serie A. Inter and Juventus they would hardly have pulled, but for Milan or Roma just right, Halilovic said.

