Dziuba could become a hero, but he became an outcast. It is now impossible to imagine him in Karpin’s national team

The forward acted as the Bad Boy

After the victories of the Russian national team over Slovakia and Slovenia, one loser remained in our football. Artem Dziuba, who skimped on the opportunity to go to the most important qualifying matches under an invented pretext.

Dziuba had everything to become a hero. And he almost became one at the 2018 World Cup. The forward has charisma and a sense of humor, the ability to formulate thoughts beautifully and say the right words. By Russian standards, he is a top football player – by the end of his career he will surely become the top scorer in Russian history. Judging by the cute videos, he easily finds a common language with children. Cool makes partners for a decisive battle, and then calls them “my lions”.

But all these pluses, unfortunately, are crossed out by a couple of minuses. Lack of tact and good upbringing, as many footballers talk about in private conversations. And also painful resentment.

Hence the conflict with the same Bystrov and expulsion at one time from “Spartak”, treason, which became the property of the press, and other moments. Hence the confrontation with the fans, who are often wrong in form, but at the same time always have a subtle sense of who is really a hero and who is pretending. Therefore, let’s say, Semak was forgiven for moving to Zenit, but Dziube was not.

But the bulk of the fans are far from these showdowns, from impartial chants from the stands and other things. And in their eyes, Dziuba remained a positive hero from the happy days of the 2018 World Cup to the last. However, he canceled everything by the decision to refuse a trip to the national team.

Here, too, it was possible to act at least honestly. To say, they say, for high-quality football I need inner comfort, which I cannot get in the national team because of the conflict with Karpin. I know that the coach will make fun of me, say that he is now a clown, I cannot restrain myself, this will poison the atmosphere in the team, damage the national team.

But the offended Dziuba came up with nonsense with a set of forms and made himself an outcast. A sort of Bad Boy with a jar of jam while the rest of the boys were fighting on the front lines. No, Dziuba, of course, did not explode our ammunition, as Plohish did, but he also did not help when help was so needed. He sat in the rear.

“I would not go into intelligence with such” – one of the most offensive definitions during my childhood. And personally, after this story with a refusal, I can’t imagine how Dziuba will calmly return to the team, which, without him, fought against Slovakia and Slovenia for themselves and for those injured guys. Even without considering the conflict with the coach, it would be unnatural. When I want, then I come – not an option. Either a firm “yes” or a firm “no”, like in Akinfeev and Fernandez.

“Those who want it play in the national team,” Karpin noted logically. Dzyuba eloquently said about his desire to play for the Russian national team with his refusal.