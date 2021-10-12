“Dziuba in the national team is a passed stage. As a football player, he would help, but would he sing songs about Valera in the locker room? “

Match TV commentator Georgy Cherdantsev answered a question about possible conditions under which Artem Dzyuba could return to the Russian national team.

– It seems to me that Dziuba is a passed stage. As a football player, he would help the team, but another question, would he sing songs about Valera in the locker room?

Cherchesov explained the absence of players, the same Denisov, by the fact that the right atmosphere in the locker room is important to him. How do we know what Dzyuba will add to the dressing room? Only Karpin can understand this.

At the same time, I note that as a footballer, Dziuba is necessary for the national team. Because the players of his experience, data and opportunities are simply not there now. And the fact that in our last two games the central defenders have scored, and our own goal also helps us, is another confirmation that the attacking group needs to improve very strongly, – Cherdantsev believes.

On September 21, Dzyuba told Match TV that he had refused an invitation to the Russian national team. For the national team, the 33-year-old footballer played 55 matches, in which he scored 30 goals and made 16 assists.

The day before, the Russian national team defeated Slovenia (2: 1) and guaranteed itself at least second place in the qualifying group and participation in the play-off matches for the right to play in the World Championship.

