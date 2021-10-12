Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency is predicted to explode

MOSCOW, 11 October – PRIME. Dogecoin cryptocurrency is predicted to grow at a record rate. Trader Justin Bennett is confident that the price of the coin could increase by more than a thousand percent. The expert came to such conclusions after analyzing the course schedule. The analyst spoke about his assumption in Twitter account…

“DOGE does what it does best. The last two breakthroughs have resulted in 1,000 percent or more gains. The latest round of gains lasted three times longer than the period leading up to the 1,200 percent breakout in April,” Bennett said.

The analyst gave a forecast for Bitcoin for the next week

According to information from crypto exchange CoinGecko, Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.23 at the time of writing.

Recall that Elon Musk called the “meme” coin his favorite after a comic poll was published on Dogecoin’s Twitter account. In it, users were asked to vote for the most suitable candidate for the position of project manager, and the billionaire won by a wide margin. In May 2021, Musk did indeed join the Dogecoin team.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.