England drew with Hungary at home. Poland refused to continue the match with Albania

England and Hungary tied the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The meeting took place at London’s Wembley stadium and ended with a score of 1: 1.

The guests took the lead already in the 24th minute thanks to the penalty kick, which was converted by Roland Schallai.

At the 37th minute, the hosts compared the result with the efforts of John Stones.

The Polish national team refused to continue the match with Albania due to the behavior of the fans. After the goal of the Poles in the 77th minute, the fans of the hosts started throwing prohibited items at the players in Poland. The footballers could not stand the flurry of criticism and went to the room under the stands.

In a parallel meeting, the Andorran national team defeated San Marino (3: 0). Both teams have previously lost their chances of qualifying from the group.

The British scored 20 points and continue to lead in the group I standings, the Hungarians are fourth (11).

On November 12, England will host Albania, Hungary – San Marino, Poland will meet with Andorra on a visit.

World Championship. Qualifying tournament. Europe

Group I. 8th round

England – Hungary – 1: 1 (1: 1)

Goals: Stones, 37 (VIDEO). – Shallai, 24 (penalty) (VIDEO).

San Marino – Andorra – 0: 3 (0: 1)

Goals: Puyol, 10. Moreno, 55. Fernandez, 89.

Albania – Poland – 0: 1 (0: 0) interrupted

Goal: Svidersky, 77.

Group D. 7th round

Ukraine – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 1: 1 (1: 0)

Goals: Yarmolenko, 15 (VIDEO). – Ahmedhodjich, 77 (VIDEO).