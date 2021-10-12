https://rsport.ria.ru/20211011/lokomotiv-1753989773.html

Evseev ridiculed the achievements of the new head coach of Lokomotiv

MOSCOW, October 11 – RIA Novosti. The former defender of the Moscow “Lokomotiv”, now the head coach of the Yaroslavl “Shinnik” Vadim Evseev ironically spoke about the achievements of the new coach of the red-greens Markus Gisdol. In his Instagram, the domestic specialist compared his work in Ufa with the results of Gisdol in German clubs. Markus Gisdol worked as a coach in the German clubs Schalke, Hoffenheim and Hamburg. His last club was Cologne, which he headed between November 2019 and April 2021. The 52-year-old specialist replaced the Serb Marko Nikolic, with whom the railroad workers terminated the contract, as Lokomotiv’s mentor.

