Ex-wives club: Jennifer Aniston copied the image of Angelina Jolie

American actress Jennifer Aniston surprised fans: ex-wife of actor Brad Pitt went public in the style of her rival Angelina Jolie. Love triangle Pitt – Aniston – Jolie haunts the public even after years. Fans continue to compare the ex-wives of the Hollywood sex symbol, their images and roles in the movies. And it seems that the actresses unconsciously provoke such comparisons. An illustrative example is the new appearance of Aniston on the streets of Beverly Hills: the star of “Friends” went out to people in outfits like Jolie. The black slip dress instantly attracted the attention of fans, because in a similar image he loves go shopping the main rival of the actress. “It seems to me or she dressed like Angie?”; “Dress from Jolie’s Wardrobe”; “Jen, total black doesn’t suit you”; “Jolie style, I agree,” commented fans on social networks. Like the “lovemaker” in the star’s ideal marriage to Pitt, Aniston decided to balance the cocktail outfit with simple shoes – slippers with fluffy trim and an elegant shoulder bag. A mask and sunglasses – to protect against viruses and paparazzi. Recall that recently the network discussed a new image of Jolie – in a hoodie, which visually added to the actress a few pounds. Read also: Epic return: the trailer for the new series “Friends” brought fans to tears for the first time spoke about the consequences of a divorce from Pitt Aniston was angry with Jolie and stood up for her ex-husband

