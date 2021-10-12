For the first time since May, the bitcoin rate reached $ 57 thousand. Analysts predict further cryptocurrency growth

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
187

On October 11, the value of bitcoin for the first time since May rose above $ 57 thousand, continuing the two-week rally.

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, the cost of the first cryptocurrency on October 12, 2021 as of 08:20 is $ 57.033 per coin.

Bloomberg strategist forecast

Bloomberg’s chief commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, believes that a unique phase of Bitcoin growth could occur in the fourth quarter of this year. About this he wrote on your twitter.

According to McGlone, the growth of the US national debt, as well as fears about a potential default, will provoke a significant rise in the price of the first cryptocurrency. The Bloomberg strategist explained that markets are gaining confidence in Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency has a limited supply of 21 million coins.

Investor forecasts

Many members of the crypto community believe that prospects for further growth are open for bitcoin. At the moment, according to the observations of investors, BTC has pushed off the lower border of the channel. This position of bitcoin, from the point of view of technical analysis, opens up prospects for further growth for the cryptocurrency.

Analyst Michael Van De Popp considersthat bitcoin will be able to reach the level of $ 250 thousand by the 1st quarter of 2022.

Less optimistic outlook the analyst shared PlanB. According to the signals of the S2F-model developed by him for predicting the behavior of bitcoin, the cryptocurrency will be able to overcome the level of $ 100 thousand by the end of the year.

Agree with his opinion many investors.

