Futures Analysis: Bitcoin Bulls Overtook Ethereum

Disclaimer Financial market forecasts are the private opinions of their authors. The current analysis does not constitute a recommendation, trading guide, or investment research. ForkLog and Bybit are not responsible for the results of work that may arise when using this material to make trading decisions.

Since the beginning of October, bitcoin has risen by 31% and set a new local high at around $ 57,880. During the same time, the price of Ethereum has risen by only 17%.

Will the first cryptocurrency renew the all-time high at $ 64,950? We analyze the price levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange.

BTCUSD

On October 6, BTCUSD broke through the downward resistance at $ 51,160. After a successful retest, the price surpassed the local maximum of $ 52,970 with an impulse movement.

Support and resistance levels on the daily BTCUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit) chart. Data: TradingView.

The next resistance level is at $ 59,700. Bitcoin was unable to overcome it in early May 2021.

In case of consolidation above the psychological level of $ 60,000, bitcoin may continue its impulse growth and renew its historical maximum by $ 64,950.

In case of a rebound from the resistance of $ 59,700, a retest of the support at $ 52,970 is possible.

ETHUSD

The dynamics of ETHUSD looks worse: after consolidating above the support level of $ 3350, the asset could not continue to grow towards the downward trend line.

Support and resistance levels on the daily chart ETHUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit). Data: TradingView.

To break through the resistance and take new highs, Ethereum needs bitcoin consolidation in the area of ​​about $ 60,000.

conclusions

If the current upward dynamics are maintained, Bitcoin will update its historical maximum in October. For the leading cryptocurrency to continue to grow, it needs to overcome strong resistance near the psychological $ 60,000 mark.

In the event of a rebound from this price, Bitcoin will retest the support at $ 52,970.

