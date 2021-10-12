Gene Simmons Investment in Cardano More Than Doubles Since February | Blockchain24

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons tweeted in February that he bought $ 300,000 worth of Cardano (ADA), writing that the cryptocurrency was “the one I believe in.”

The guilty verdict paid off for the rocker, and the ADA’s price has more than doubled since then. Based on the math on the back envelope, hoarding tokens will now cost over $ 700,000. ADA is one of 14 cryptocurrencies Simmons owns, he said Sunday in an interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel.

“I like Cardano, although it’s a weird name,” Simmons said. “Get rid of it. Just call it ADA. Call it by trade name.”

In an interview with YouTube, Simmons said he also owns Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin, among others. He said he bought Bitcoin when the price was around $ 10,000. It has been trading just above $ 57,000 lately.

“All of my cryptocurrencies have done very well,” Simmons said.

The musician, once known for his stage persona “The Demon,” said he bought 0.2% of the two cryptocurrencies, which he thinks would rise 10x. He declined to name them because then prices would probably see a pump and “and shorts will appear.”

“I want the climb to be natural,” Simmons said.

He said that BTC and ETH are the two largest cryptocurrencies in his portfolio on a percentage basis. And while he sold DOGE earlier this year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted it, he said he plans to keep the remaining cryptocurrencies for at least a decade.