George Clooney’s longest romance was with a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig

Today, when George Clooney is considered one of the most famous actors and one of the most charming men in the world, it is difficult to imagine that he made his way into the profession with great difficulty. But the road to fame took him more than ten years. Only when he was 33 years old, he achieved fame, starring in the TV series “Ambulance” – now somewhat forgotten, and in the 90s – almost the most popular in the world.

How Brad Pitt stole his starring role from him

George was born in Kentucky on May 6, 1961. His mother was reputed to be the first beauty in the state – it was not for nothing that she once won a local beauty contest. She hosted a cable TV talk show. My father was also a TV and radio presenter. George tried to graduate from one university, then another, majoring in “television journalism” – unsuccessfully. To make a living, he sold women’s shoes and men’s suits, drew cartoons in supermarkets, harvested tobacco on plantations … “Then someone said:” You should try yourself in acting, “and I ended up on the set.”

But even there, the future sex symbol suffered failure after failure: he played in pilot episodes of TV series, which then never aired, in cheap comedy horror films such as Return of the Killer Tomatoes. One of his most painful memories is his audition for the small role of the handsome villain Jay Dee in Ridley Scott’s Thelma and Louise. At the end of the auditions, there were two candidates left: the unknown young actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt. And they chose Pitt, who quickly became a star after this film. And Clooney then from frustration for several years could not see “Thelma and Louise”.

But finally the ambulance arrived. According to legend, Clooney read the script of the first episode before all the other applicants for the role of Dr. Doug Ross (because he was friends with the casting assistant), carefully prepared and, coming to the audition, immediately told the competitors: “You have nothing to do here, the role is mine. ! ” Ambulance was a solid project, but few thought it would become the most watched TV series in the country.

Handsome Clooney was finally noticed in Hollywood – and soon the big films went one after another. “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “One Fine Day”, “The Peacemaker”, “Batman and Robin” (that, of course, turned out to be the worst of the Batman films, but personally, no one has any special complaints about Clooney in the image of the Bat-Man It was). In the late 90s, Clooney was lucky once again: he found “his” directors, with whom he would then constantly work. Firstly, this is Steven Soderbergh (their most famous joint work is the trilogy about Ocean’s friends), and secondly, the Coen brothers, who shot Clooney in “Oh, where are you, brother?”, “Unbearable cruelty”, “Long live Caesar “.

Well, in the 2000s, he began making films himself – and for his second full-length film, Good Night and Good Luck, he received an Oscar nomination in the Best Director category. (Then, in 2006, he lost to Ang Lee, who directed Brokeback Mountain, but at the same ceremony he received an Oscar for his supporting role in Siriana. “Argo”, named the best film of 2012. And there have been many nominations for the planet’s highest film award since then.)

I was looking for a woman of dreams for a long time

After 1994, George Clooney had no problems with his career and fame. There was even too much glory. Clooney is known as one of the fiercest paparazzi fighters in Hollywood: “I don’t give a damn if a person takes pictures on the street, but I really don’t like it when he climbs into my yard and points the camera out the bedroom window.”

However, all the gossips were very interested in what was going on in this bedroom.

In the late 80s, Clooney had an affair with actress Kelly Preston (who later married John Travolta), and they got a pet – not just some dog, but a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig named Max. When Preston left Clooney’s life, Max remained in her. He had eaten up to 135 kilograms, lived in the world for 19 years, and Clooney became terribly attached to him. Journalists made a lot of irony about the fact that Clooney lives with a pig – and he himself once jokingly remarked that “the relationship with Max was the longest in my life.”

But with women, they were pretty short. From 1989 to 1993, he was married to actress Talia Bolsam – and it was a failed marriage. Clooney, it seems, decided that he was not made for marriage at all. But he twisted novels with beautiful girls – and the secular chroniclers lost count. There are actresses Cameron Diaz, Renee Zellweger, Christa Allen, Frances Fisher, Elisabetta Canalis (as well as – purely rumored – Charlize Theron, Lucy Liu, Friends stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox).

It seemed that he would never go down the aisle again. But in 2014, it became known that Clooney nevertheless became engaged to a British lawyer of Lebanese origin, the beautiful Amal Alamuddin. They met on the basis of social activities: both advocated for the British Museum to return to Greece the priceless “Elgin Marbles”, sculptures and reliefs of the Parthenon, taken to England in the early 19th century. This is how they performed, performed and pre-performed: in September 2014 they played the “wedding of the century” in Venice.





