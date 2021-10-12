Guberniev on the doping test Bjorgen: “You can throw in as many drugs as you like, and then say:“ Sorry, it happened. ” But you need to hound Loginov, forcing him to apologize … “- Skis

Match TV commentator Dmitry Guberniev spoke about the positive doping test of the eight-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing Marit Bjorgen, passed in 2017.

In the biographical book “The Heart of a Winner”, the Norwegian said that at the 2017 World Cup in Lahti, her doping test showed traces of a prohibited substance – the steroid 19-norandrosterone. The reason for this was Bjoergen’s intake of the drug Primolut-N, which is used to shift the menstrual cycle. This drug is approved for use, and Bjoergen indicated it on the list of drugs to take.

“You can throw as many drugs as you like, and then say:” Oh, well, excuse me, it happened … Absolutely by chance … “

Therefore, in fact, this is such a good excuse for hypocrites and liars, because it all turns into a system. We need to hound the Russian guy (Alexander) Loginov, forcing him to apologize … But, of course, tell him in books to arouse sympathy among the Norwegian people …

One has lipstick, the other has asthma – and suffocates every day, beating Russian skiers … And here is such a story, purely for women. And it doesn’t matter that Bjoergen’s bituha and shoulders are larger than those of Arnold Schwarzenegger, ”Guberniev said in his telegram channel.

Ski legend Marit Bjorgen was secretly acquitted for doping (caught at the end of her career). How so?