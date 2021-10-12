“Had a rest with Timberlake and Cameron Diaz.” Alexander Frolov about leisure time with Avry – Hockey

Former striker of the Russian national team Alexander Frolov spoke about life in Los Angeles.

– You have been living in Los Angeles for a long time. As a player, was it hard to concentrate on hockey with so many distractions around?

– Temptations can be found almost everywhere. Although, of course, Los Angeles in this regard will give odds to many. Restaurants, clubs, beaches, sun. Everything here is at the highest level.

Of course, such factors can be distracting. Especially when you’re young. But I didn’t have any big problems with that. It turned out to combine everything. This is the professional approach.

– Your former Kings and Rangers partner Sean Avery wrote in his book that Los Angeles players loved to throw loud parties …

– There were enough merry parties, but they did not go beyond. By the way, we communicated well with Sean. We even had neighbors for a while.

It’s always fun with him. He is a rock ‘n’ roll guy who loved the outrageous look and attention. Especially on the set. A true master of provocation.

Avry sometimes spoke such nonsense about his opponent that it was difficult to hold back his laughter. Many teams would not have given up on him in their composition, because Sean knew how to get under the skin.

Nevertheless, in life he was much calmer and often spent time in star companies. We even once rested with Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz, – said Frolov.