Halle Berry outrages alimony to her ex-husband

The relationship between Gabriel Aubrey and the actress was not registered, but the mannequin made sure that Berry paid him a large sum every month.

Halle Berry recently complained on her Instagram that she has to pay her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubrey, child support. The couple was de facto married for five years, until 2010. They have a common 12-year-old daughter, Nala. After breaking up with Berry, Aubrey went to court to recognize Nalah as his father, as well as to obtain physical and legal custody.

In 2014, the court ordered Holly to pay Gabriel 16 thousand dollars a month for the maintenance of the child. However, the actress believes that she is more likely to meet the needs of Aubrey himself, because the set amount by a large margin covers his monthly expenses for the child.

“These payments require a lot of daily effort. This is wrong, this is just extortion! ” – wrote Berry.

“I’ve been crying for him for ten years. It is wrong when a man or woman pays alimony far in excess of reasonable needs. Understandably, some parents really need help. But at the same time, it seems to me that in the modern world, a man and a woman are both responsible for providing for their children and are working hard for this, ”the actress said.

Berry believes that in some cases, children are simply covered up in order to receive money: “It is the way of the law that people are allowed to use children to get money for a life that they cannot provide for themselves and which far exceeds the reasonable needs of the child. This is wrong, this is abusive. Many laws are already outdated for the modern world. I understand well those who say that the system uses them. I myself live like this every day. “

In 2019, Holly tried to prohibit Aubrey from communicating with Nala through the courts. According to her, Gabriel is prone to assault and racist statements.

