Has the Bitcoin season started? BTC Price Continues To Rise, Altcoins Like Ethereum, Cardano And XRP Lagging ”Crypto Insiders

Aside from the drop, not very large movements have been detected in the Cryptocurrency Market in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) Still in an uptrend, but most Altcoins Reds are the colors today. So, the market is talking about the “bitcoin season”, which may be long before we see the “altcoin season”. Yesterday’s downturn caused the total market capitalization to briefly fall to $ 2.35 trillion, but has since recovered to $ 2.43 trillion.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) It briefly surpassed $ 56,000 yesterday morning and then returned to $ 55,000. By the end of the evening, Bitcoin seemed to be on the verge of collapse again. The price then rallied with the same force, approaching $ 57,000, but then corrected aggressively again, falling to $ 54,650 per night.

Then Bitcoin began to grow rapidly again. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is actually bringing in $ 57,000. This is a 4.3% increase in just a few hours and is the highest since the May 12 crash. The price is now only about 12% lower than its price. absolutely tall (ATH) Today we may see another test of resistance around $ 58,000. Altcoins are lagging today, pushing Bitcoin’s dominance to 44%, the highest level since early August.

BTC dollars house vs #tiecson

As we speak, altos are bleeding again, most of them have dropped ~ 10-20% relative to the BTC pair since this post. Every 1% = ~ 10% drop in relation to the BTC ratio A volatile week ahead with ETFs unrelated to the danger of a higher rally. Remember that long volumes are equivalent to the cost of short btc volumes. https://t.co/hWQulj6Qo7 pic.twitter.com/nv11k4IUHZ – Bentoshi won’t dim you. Dislikes for Dm. DM is cheating (@ Pentosh1) October 10, 2021

Altcoins

Ethereum (ETH) It failed to hold $ 3,600 yesterday and fell to $ 3,500 on Sunday. Towards the end of the day, the price of ether dropped briefly and reached $ 3,400 last night. Ether has bounced back there and, at the time of writing, is still recovering to $ 3,600.

We see the same thing again in the Cardano (ADA) game. The ADA did not hold at $ 2.30 and fell to $ 2.18 by midnight. From there, the ADA bounces back and is $ 2.25 at the time of writing. Binance Coin also dropped slightly last night, but is now around $ 420 again.

Ripple (XRP) It rallied sharply on Saturday, reaching $ 1.22 on Sunday morning. After that peak, however, XRP is correcting downward and the price dropped to $ 1.13 last night. XRP is currently recovering to $ 1.18. This is also reflected in the Polkadot (DOT). The DOT rallied sharply on Saturday, peaking around $ 37.3 on Sunday, but has since dropped to around $ 35.3.

Dogecoin (DOGE) managed to rise sharply early last week, but it made it to the top 10 most powerful cryptocurrencies last night. DOGE dropped to $ 0.228 last night, but has since risen slightly to $ 0.238. Below we see Terra (LUNA) as the 11th largest cryptocurrency, which is even harder to fall. LUNA hit almost $ 50, ATH a week ago, but is now approaching $ 40.

Below we see how the Shiba Inu (SHIB) rises again. SHIB has once again regained its 12th place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies. SHIB shares fell to $ 0.0000025 on Sunday and ended at $ 0.00027 this morning.