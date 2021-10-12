https://rsport.ria.ru/20211012/batyrshina-1754133889.html

“How can you say that?” Batyrshin – about the words of the head of the Bulgarian gymnastics about the results of the Olympics

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Five-time world champion in rhythmic gymnastics Yana Batyrshina reacted emotionally to the statement of the head of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Iliana Raeva about the results of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The commentary of the winner of the Games in Atlanta is quoted by the portal !. Recall that Raeva announced “the undoubted victory of the Bulgarian gymnasts at the Olympic Games in Tokyo” and added that the Bulgarian national team was the favorite throughout the entire Olympic cycle. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Bulgarian team won the group exercises, the Russians became the second. The two-time European champion agreed with the statement of the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova, who noted that each team had an opinion. Japan will take the world championship in rhythmic gymnastics with 27 until October 31st.

