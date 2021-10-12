Hugh Jackman turns 53

The most successful in terms of awards and nominations for the actor were roles in musical films.

On October 12, 2021, Australian actor Hugh Jackman, best known for his role as the mutant Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, turns 53 years old.

UNIAN decided to recall other noteworthy roles of the Australian handsome man.

Jackman began his career in the theater, or rather, in musicals. In the mid-90s, he began appearing in series on Australian TV, and his debut in “big cinema” took place in 1998.

For the third full-length film in his career, he brought him worldwide fame and the status of one of the sexiest actors – in the first part of the superhero action “X-Men” (2000) Jackman played the role of the regenerative combat mutant James “Logan” Howlett / Wolverine.

In just 17 years, he played this character nine times – his last film was “Logan” (2017).

Of course, immediately after the release of the first “X-Men” on the tall, muscular handsome Jackman, offers to play the roles of two types of men – heroes of action movies and romantic comedies – rained down. However, the actor himself did not stay in this role for a long time, trying to take on more dramatic roles.

In 2006, the actor starred in the controversial film-parable of Darren Aronofsky “The fountain”… There he played several characters at once. In the same year, he starred with two more eminent directors – in a comedy “Sensation” Woody Allen and Christopher Nolan’s dramatic thriller “Prestige”…

In 2008, Jackman starred in an epic war drama “Australia” from his fellow countryman – director Baz Luhrmann. The main female role in the film was played by another famous Australian Nicole Kidman.

In 2012, Jackman finally fully demonstrated his vocal abilities on the “big screen”, playing the role of former convict Jean Valjean in a dramatic musical “Les Miserables” based on the epic novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. For this role, the actor received his first and so far the only Oscar nomination.

In 2013, the actor starred in a detective thriller “Captives” Denis Villeneuve. Many critics consider this role to be the best in Jackman’s career.

In 2016, Jackman played the role of a drinking coach in a sports drama “Eddie the Eagle”, based on the life story of British skier Eddie Edwards.

The musical was released in 2017 “Greatest Showman” starring Jackman, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

Well, more recently, viewers could see Jackman on the “big screen” in a sci-fi movie “Reminiscence”…

Author:



Marina Grigorenko