Hugh Jackman turns 53

Photo: Arguments of the week, Olesya Averyanova

Australian actor, singer and producer Hugh Jackman celebrates his birthday today. The protagonist of the film “Wolverine” turns 53 years old.

Hugh Jackman was born on October 12, 1968 in Sydney to a large family. He was the youngest of five children. When the boy was eight years old, his parents divorced. The daughters stayed with their mother, and the sons with their father. As a child, Hugh loved to play basketball and go hiking.

After high school, he entered the University of Technology in Sydney at the Faculty of Journalism. After that, he began to seriously get involved in theater and entered theater courses at the acting center.

After three years of training at the Western Australian Academy of the Performing Arts, Jackman began acting in the series. Since 1996 he has been working in the production of the musical Sunset Boulevard. In 2000, he was noticed in Hollywood and offered a role in the movie “X-Men”. And in 2008 the film “Australia” was released, where the actor also took the lead role.

In 2012, Jackman starred in Les Miserables. He also received a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, Hugh Jackman entered the Guinness Book of Records for the longest acting superhero, Wolverine. He played the role for sixteen years, from X-Men to Logan.

Since 1996, Jackman has been married to actress Deborre-Lee Furness, the actress did not manage to have children of her own for a long time, after which the couple adopted the boy Oscar and the girl Ava.

