Hugh Jackman’s Style Secrets | Esquire.ru magazine

Hugh Jackman does not experiment too much with style: the actor has always chosen calm basic things. But during the quarantine, when so many changed into such clothes with an emphasis on comfort, and not on appearance, it became especially noticeable that Jackman knows how to choose the simplest things so as to look dignified in them.

For example, an actor wears soft sweatpants along with a T-shirt – it would seem that the combination could not be easier, but the secret is to choose the simplest, without unnecessary details, things in soothing colors – black, gray, dark blue. If a T-shirt, then without a picture or with a graphic print.

In this form, you can go for a walk with the dog or for training. Hugh Jackman does not forget the reusable water bottle – this is also worth taking an example from.

The same story is with longsleeves and sweatshirts: monochrome, the simplest colors and silhouettes, a minimum of graphics.

A simple sweatshirt or soft zip-up sweatshirt is convenient to put on directly over a T-shirt. If the entire basic wardrobe is designed in the same sports style and black and white colors, then stylistic contradictions will not arise for any combination.

However, not only sweatpants, sweatshirts and T-shirts remained in the actor’s closet: there was also a place for casual clothes. But here, too, the actor adheres to the rule of choosing minimalistic things. It turns out a blank canvas that can be supplemented with accessories: a baseball cap and a hat with brim will suit a set of light-colored trousers and a black sweater.

What is even more important for the coming cold weather is the choice of suitable warm clothing. Hugh Jackman prefers two versatile solutions – a short down jacket and a quilted vest (we have already told why the latter is a great solution for this season).

The down jacket chosen by the actor is close to perfect – without unnecessary details, laconic and suitable for any bottom. If you are in search of your perfect down jacket, let us remind you what to look for when choosing it. If you want a different jacket for the fall, our guide will help you understand the models.