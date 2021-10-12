“I associate my career only with the Capitals, I don’t like to change the team”

Forward “Washington” Alexander Ovechkin in an interview with his wife Anastasia Shubskaya spoke about the details of signing a contract with the NHL club.

– First of all, I want to congratulate you, congratulate our family that we have signed a new contract. Can you tell us a little about how long it took to reach an agreement and how it all happened?

– It didn’t take very long. There were at most five meetings with the general manager. We were waiting for the moment when the salary ceiling will be clear, when it will be clear whether it will grow or not. It remained in the same place, so we came up with these numbers and dates. I think both sides are happy and I am looking forward to when the new season starts. I know how much you love to go to matches. And next season, fans will be allowed to fill the stands at 100%, that is, the atmosphere will be the same as before the pandemic.

– Do you associate your career only with the Washington Capitals club?

– Yes, I do not like changing the team.

– You’re constant, that’s good.

– It was important for me and my family to stay in Washington, because I grew up there., I was with this team at the bottom and was the champion. This is a very important point for us.

Ovechkin is 36 years old, with a total of 1197 games in the NHL, in which he scored 1320 (730 + 590) points.

