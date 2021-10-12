“I do not believe!” Swollen Tom Cruise has terrified fans

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211012/kruz-1754207699.html

A photo of 59-year-old actor Tom Cruise from a baseball game in San Francisco, which he attended with his son Connor, has appeared on the Web, according to the Moscow TV channel … Radio Sputnik, 10/12/2021

MOSCOW, October 12 / Radio Sputnik. A photo of 59-year-old actor Tom Cruise from a baseball game in San Francisco, which he attended with his son Connor, appeared on the Web, according to the Moscow 24 TV channel. horror from what he saw. They suggested that the dramatic change in appearance was due to the abuse of cosmetic procedures, notes Life. “I mean ??? Nooo! Are these such bad fillers ?!” – wrote a shocked Web user. “I don’t believe it’s him! He looked okay back in June!” – supported the second. “Wow, did you overdo it with the plastic, buddy? It’s just an epic,” commented the follower. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Tom Cruise was robbed during the filming of a film in the UK. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

