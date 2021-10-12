“I Only Had One Movie”: Kim Kardashian made fun of family on SNL. It turned out unexpectedly good

Last weekend, Kim Kardashian became the host of the American comedy show Saturday Night Live for the first time. She took part in almost every sketch where she joked about her past, family, divorce from Kanye West and business. This is how it was.

In the very first monologue, the star wondered why she was even invited to the show. “I know I’m surprised I ended up here too,” Kardashian said, and then joked about her 2007 sex tape and rumors that the video was leaked by her mother. – When asked, I replied: “Do you want me to stage the show? Why? Films with me have not been released for a long time. ” Actually, I only got one movie out and no one told me about the premiere. Mom must have forgotten to warn me. ” Kim also joked about her marriage, while making a few compliments to her ex-husband. “I am very lucky in life, and I am grateful for everything. That’s the truth, for all the ups and downs. I married the best rapper of all time. And he’s the richest black man in America, she said. – A talented, real genius who gave me four amazing children. So I could divorce him only for one reason – because of his character. “

The show also showed a humorous commercial for the allegedly new collection of Kardashian shapewear Skims. In the video, Kim demonstrates slimming clothes for dogs and thus suggests saving money on plastic surgery for pets. “My name is Kim Kardashian West. I am a mother, millionaire, law student and billionaire. And besides, the owner of the Skims lingerie line, – she introduces herself, talks about the product, and adds at the end of the video. “Stop wasting money on plastic surgery for your dogs and just buy Skims.”

Kardashian also rapped on the song “Ladies Night”, snippets of which quickly went viral on social media. On the track, Kim makes fun of her age and tells how she and her friends are having fun at the club. “For your information, I didn’t sleep, I just decided to give my eyes a rest, why does it bother you so much? But now I am cheerful and … “- at this moment the camera shows how Kardashian sleeps on the shoulder of a random guy at the bar. In the end, Kim decides to light up on the dance floor after a power nap – a little sleep that gave her strength. The song was probably meant to make fun of a story that took place in March 2021, when a photo of Kim falling asleep during a visit to the hairdresser became a meme. During her participation in the Kardashian Family show, photos of the star and her phrases have become viral more than once, and Kim herself has never opposed this. On the contrary, Kardashian loves to laugh at himself. In 2015, she even released the Kimoji app, which collected pictograms with memes about her, including the famous picture of her crying. Although initially the news that it was Kardashian to host SNL was met with skepticism, viewers eventually noted that the release exceeded their expectations.