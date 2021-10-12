Ice Age participant Evgenia Medvedeva opened her personal menu and remembered how Danya Milokhin looked into her soul

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva manages to skate, record tiktoki, and cook borscht. Photo: www.youtube.com

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva manages to skate, record tiktoki, and cook borscht. Visiting the YouTube show of the former athlete Laysan Utyasheva, a participant in the Ice Age show told how she lived in Japan, Canada, how blogger Danya Milokhin surprised her, and when she intends to end her career.

ABOUT RATION

“Before the World Cup, I always had tea for breakfast. And definitely carbohydrates. Buckwheat, for example. At lunchtime, there are only a couple of hours between workouts. Cutlets, soup. There was basically no dinner: either it was a salad or a fruit. And before the Olympics … I will not even tell [практически ничего не ела]… Before training, of course, there were also chocolates. This is sacred. I follow diets from time to time “

ABOUT DANU MILOKHIN

“I went to the first rehearsal [с Милохиным]as to the death penalty. Think: tiktoker, blogger, skates, figure skating …[как это сочетается?] I arrived at the skating rink, where the tests took place, and he was already there. And I immediately felt calmer. Round big blue eyes: “What to do?” Looks straight into the soul – teach me to ride. I am ready, I understood everything. He grasps everything very quickly and seems much stronger than it seems at first glance. It seems to be puny and frail, but there is strength. Works very hard on ice. And quickly grasps everything “

ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT OF A SPORTS CAREER

“This season, absolutely no [не вернусь на профессиональный лед]… I don’t want to talk about injuries for the 1500th time, but the main reason is still they. My solution depends on this. I would not like to talk about retirement, because I saw how this happens with other athletes who left. Ecumenical mourning began. The person is immediately escorted, as at a funeral. “She left us.” Not everyone understands that life goes on in a different direction. I never leave the ice. I often appear in shows and performances. I even became more than during the competition period. In the summer alone I skated 48 performances “

The figure skater gave a great interview to Lyaysan Utyasheva Photo: www.youtube.com

ABOUT CANADA

“A lot of things are different. I was shocked that people on the street could come up and praise the shoes, for example. Ask where I bought the shoes. I stand and think: “What do you want from me? Of money? I do not have”. And they just come up and say, “You’re so cool.” The first month we did not understand what to eat. There are shops with normal products, but we did not immediately recognize that there is a Russian store called Yummy Market (European food store), which was located 20 minutes away from us. Everything we got used to was there. Up to curd masses with raisins, curds and sprats “

ABOUT JAPAN

“Since 2016, I have spent 2 months there in the summer. The shows went on tours in different cities. I liked Kyoto and Nagano very much – they have the most delicious fruits that I have ever tasted. In Russia, I would call a watermelon or a melon. In Japan, it is a nutmeg grape. Smooth, perfect, without a single spot. Suspiciously handsome and expensive. Pitted and crunches like an apple “

ABOUT YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS

“I don’t see myself alone. I definitely won’t. I don’t know about children, but definitely not one. As for my career, I hope it will be something creative, calm, profitable and related to figure skating. “