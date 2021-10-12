Irreproachable. Hugh Jackman’s 9 Best Roles | Cinema

The role of Duke Leopold, who got straight from the quiet 19th century straight to modern New York, was no less significant for Jackman than Logan played for the first time a year earlier. Before Kate and Leo, only viewers who saw Hugh on the stage knew how charming he could be, but now the whole world has seen it.

Romkom with a happy, despite all the circumstances, the ending did not become a big revelation for critics – they were unhappy with the too sweet and awkward plot. But they, in complete unanimity with ordinary viewers, praised the duet of Meg Ryan and Hugh Jackman, who in his tenderness could compete only with Sting’s song Until….

Following the success of Batman. The Beginning “Christopher Nolan had such a reputation that it was an honor to star in his new film, but Hugh Jackman was primarily interested in the script. The story of the obsession with art hooked the actor with the opportunity to go beyond everything he had played so far. Nolan appreciated this. At first, he was not sure that Jackman was capable of playing Robert Anger, who almost instinctively feels the connection between the audience and the person on stage.

However, after meeting with Hugh, the director changed his mind, and in an interview after the release of the picture, he said that people still do not understand how deep Jackman’s acting talent is.

Much later, Darren Aronofsky explained the reasons for the failure of his beloved brainchild: “My film is about humility before death, but people did not want to think about it, and even more so they did not want to pay money for meditation on the loss of loved ones. After all, everything in Western culture denies such a movie. It was the time of Paris Halton – but now many understand that the party is over. “

The “Fountain” was indeed destroyed: critics wrote that they did not want to understand the philosophical history of a man and a woman who die loving each other. Many were so puzzled that they did not even notice the game of Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman, and she was beautiful.

Jackman plays three different characters here, and for each character he underwent special training – for example, practicing tai chi for seven months for 30 seconds in the frame. However, this was much easier for him than watching a woman who had a brain tumor operated on:

“All I could think about was that she had the same blonde hair as my wife. I thought that she could be there, and no matter how much I read the script, no matter how much I practiced philosophy, at that moment I knew that I was completely unprepared for death. ”

This is the perfect science fiction movie about family and sports to watch any day of the year and for any occasion – guaranteed to cheer you up. Hugh Jackman plays here a former boxer and bad father who gets the opportunity to mend a relationship with his teenage son.

The image of the infantile loser Charlie Kenton sits on the actor like a glove: you believe him, even when the plot moves away from Hollywood clichés and it becomes clear that not every fight can be won, and parents sometimes need children much more than vice versa.

A film about the search for missing girls and their distraught father was released immediately after Wolverine. Immortal ”and against this background gave the impression of an exploding bomb. On the one hand, the image of a clawed superhero imposed on his teeth, whom Jackman seemed to be playing by inertia, on the other, Keller Dover, who is gradually losing hope for the return of children, and with it, his human appearance.

In fact, in Denis Villeneuve, the actor played the same beast hiding in any person, but the difference in the demonstrated skill, which the new material simply required, is simply fantastic.

If there were a genre of “British uplifting cinema”, this sports drama would be one of its best representatives. The biopic about the half-blind Michael Edwards, who dreams of representing the country at the Olympics in ski jumping, is beautiful in every way.

However, he is especially good in the comedic image of the coach Eddie, the old alcoholic Bronson Peary. Every time Hugh Jackman appears in the frame, he slightly outplays everyone else. It is understandable – not every day you see how Hugh Jackman demonstrates not only his excellent physical shape or knocking down charisma, but also a talent for comic roles. Unfortunately.

“Adult Comic” was written about James Mangold’s film as if it was not based on the scary and sad Old Man Logan series, and comics were still intended only for children.

It would be more correct to say that adult viewers said goodbye at the sessions of “Logan” with 17 years of their life – those when Hugh Jackman played Wolverine. He was too tall for this role – 190 cm versus 160 cm needed, so the operators had to go to a lot of tricks when shooting. The actor’s physique did not fit the image at all, so every time he had to swing his muscles to the desired level. And yet it is impossible to imagine that someone else for so many years was the invulnerable and unhappy Logan, in love with Jean Gray. It is inconceivable that someone else would make the audience sob over the universe, where every hero died out.

Seeing Hugh Jackman in musicals is always a pleasure: thanks to his plasticity and vocal abilities, he shone many times on Broadway and in film adaptations of famous productions. The worst was Les Miserables, the best was The Greatest Showman.

Of course, the real Phineas Taylor Barnum had nothing to do with the charming hero Hugh Jackman, who is led forward not only by the desire to get rich, but also by the desire to give every outcast the opportunity to prove himself. However, reality is, after all, only material for art. Therefore, when Barnum hits a tap on the table with his future young partner or watches with burning eyes at the performance of an opera diva, goosebumps run down his spine.

This is not only the title of a film about the headmaster of a prestigious school who was caught on a massive embezzlement, but also a characterization of the work of Hugh Jackman. “Flawless” is better to see once than to read about him: this is a great example of a movie that would not have taken place with another actor.

Jackman’s character can be absurd, funny and tragic at the same time. He is a criminal behind whom there is a certain righteousness, and a man who is led by his own weaknesses. In the role of Frank Tassone, the actor demonstrates all the shades of his talent, which, like cognac, only gets better over the years.