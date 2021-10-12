It remains for the Russian national team to be taken away and divided – Newspaper Kommersant No. 186 (7148) dated 10/13/2021

The Russian national team, which, it seemed, could not avoid a difficult struggle for the right to get to the 2022 World Cup, after the eighth round of the qualifying tournament suddenly found itself in the position of the favorite in the struggle for a direct ticket to it. An away victory over the Slovenian team with a score of 2: 1, together with a draw – 2: 2, which ended the match between the Croats and the Slovaks, brought it to the first place in Group H. In the final qualifying match in November with the Croatian national team, in order to maintain a position at the top, Russians will probably be satisfied with a draw now.

The fall of 2021 may go down in the history of the Russian national team as one of the best periods in its history, despite the fact that within its framework, strictly speaking, it has not yet performed a single real, indisputable feat, which would be, say, a victory over a world grandee. football. She has not yet had a chance to beat the grandees, but the context gives what she managed to achieve by the time of the closing of the October window for the matches of the national teams in the selection for the Qatari World Cup, a shade of heroic.

This context is too complex. In the autumn part of the qualifying campaign, the Russian national team entered the status of a team with incomprehensible capabilities, which they were drawn to call modest. In the summer, she failed at the European Championships. After him, I changed the head coach – Stanislav Cherchesov to Valery Karpin, who had a minimum of time to adapt and who had to do without a large group of notable players in each of the five qualifying matches. By the two matches that took place in October, the weight of the losses increased almost to critical. Alexander Golovin, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Ilya Samoshnikov, Alexey Ionov, Denis Glushakov did not play with the Slovaks and Slovenes due to injuries. Back in September, Mario Fernandez announced his retirement in the national team following veteran Yuri Zhirkov. And Artem Dzyuba, its leader under Stanislav Cherchesov, refused Karpin’s invitation.

Fresh staffing problems and long-standing gameplay shouted that the Russian national team was facing an insanely difficult period, that it could not do without misfires.

But she was able to pass it without disruption, losing points only in the first match with Valeria Karpin with the main competitors – the Croats. A goalless draw with them was followed by two wins with a score of 2: 0 over the outsiders – the Cypriots and the Maltese, and now two victories over the teams that were quoted much higher and were considered quite serious opponents for the Russian team before the start of the qualification. She beat the Slovaks at home, in Kazan, – 1: 0, with the Slovenes on the road, in Maribor, – 2: 1.

These two meetings were somewhat similar. The Russian national team in them showed far from perfect football, sometimes it found itself in the position of one who was rather tightly pressed, but at least quickly came to its senses and did not fatally sag. With the Slovenes – even after in the first half was left without the injured Igor Diveev, who became the most important element of the Russian defense and scored the first goal.

Six points scored in these matches in any case would be a great success for the Russian national team. The Croats made them a very, very big success. Before the eighth round of selection, they were ahead of the Russians in goal difference and would have retained the first place if they had defeated the Slovaks in their field. But the Croats parted with them in peace – 2: 2 – and let the Russian team go to the top of the table, that is, to the position that brings a direct ticket to the world championship without participating in play-offs. And the chances of the Russian national team to keep it seem extremely high now.

In the selection, she will play two more matches within the November window. The first is a home game on 11 November with the Cypriots in last place in the group. The second is a guest meeting on November 14 with the Croats, who will stretch before her on another outsider – the national team of Malta. A scenario in which the Croatian match will be the actual end of the campaign looks inevitable. More recently, everything was moving towards the fact that the hosts would approach the match as unconditional favorites, who are satisfied with a draw.

Now everything is moving towards the fact that it will suit the Russian national team, which gained amazing strength in defense under Valery Karpin: the ball sent to Matvey Safonov’s goal by the Slovenes at the end of the first half was the first one that the Russians missed in the fall.

True, there is a nuance that forces us to treat the obvious, it seems, was the alignment with caution. November is generally a challenging month for Russian football, with the season starting earlier than most European leagues. The month when he experiences a terrible lack of freshness. In 2020, just in mid-November, the Russian national team played two final matches in the League of Nations, which they approached as the leader of the group. In both – with the Turks and Serbs – she was defeated. The defeat from the Serbian national team was deafening – 0: 5.

