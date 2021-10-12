Ivan Perisic: it seems that the last match at home with Russia will be decisive

Croatia striker Ivan Perisic commented on the result of the match of the eighth round of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup with the national team of Slovakia. The meeting took place in the Croatian Osijek at the Gradski stadium and ended with a score of 2: 2.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t win, but we are proud of a good game. We had a lot of chances – we had to finish better. We have a month to prepare. It seems that the last match at home with Russia on November 14 will be decisive, but first we have Malta. We will move step by step, ”the UEFA official website quotes Perisic as saying.

We will remind, earlier the Russian national team beat Slovenia in the selection of the World Cup-2022 with a score of 2: 1.

The Russians scored 19 points and, two matches before the completion of the qualification, lead the group table. Valery Karpin’s team will no longer be able to take a place below the second, since the gap from the third and fourth places is 9 points. The closest persecutor of the Russians is Croatia (17). Note that Russia also guaranteed its participation in the play-offs.

The final round match between Croatia and Russia will take place on November 14.