Jennifer Aniston admitted to being treated for dyslexia

In her youth, the actress considered herself a silly girl, because of the illness that she was diagnosed with

Today Jennifer Aniston is considered one of the most successful and popular actresses in Hollywood, but, as the artist herself recently admitted, in her youth she could not have dreamed of such recognition. It turns out that in her youth, Aniston considered herself a stupid girl, because of the illness that she was diagnosed with.

From a young age, Jennifer suffered from dyslexia (characterized by an inability to quickly and correctly recognize words, decode, master spelling skills. One of the symptoms of this disorder is reading problems), which made it difficult for her to grasp the essence of the scenarios that were offered to her.

To overcome this disorder, Aniston was forced to turn to specialists who helped her learn to live with the problem. “I was diagnosed with dyslexia when the doctor prescribed glasses for me,” said the star. I was given these hefty glasses with blue and red lenses, and asked to read a paragraph, then asked 10 questions on the topic read. how my gaze moves while reading. It turned out that I first read four words, then went back a couple of words. I missed some words altogether. “

Reading difficulties are not uncommon among Hollywood substitutes. Orlando Bloom, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Radcliffe, Vin Diesel, Tom Cruise and others suffer from dyslexia.