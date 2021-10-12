Jennifer Aniston adopted a puppy from the shelter: how the baby grew up

Lord Chesterfield, and this is the name Aniston gave to her pet, is an integral part of her life. On their first anniversary together, the Friends star posted photos that are the best proof of this.

By the way, Dogs can help treat people: what are the features of canistherapy

Chesterfield and Aniston have been together for a year

Jennifer posted a selection of cute photos of Chesterfield on her Instagram. The post got over 2 million likes in less than 12 hours. The star wrote that she adores her sweet, obedient boy, who is actually not as small as before.

Jennifer Aniston congratulated her dog on the first anniversary together / Photo from her instagram

Jennifer Aniston saved Chesterfield from pandemic

Actress fall 2020 wrote on your instagramethat little doggie Chesterfield literally stole her heart. Aniston sheltered the dog thanks to the organization Wagmor pets: its activists are looking for animals in trouble, and are adding them to new families.

More on the topic Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah: the stars who are by adoption, not the purchase of animals



Jennifer Aniston and her doggie Chesterfield / Photo from instagram jenniferaniston

Jennifer loves dogs very much. She already has one mestizo dog named Clyde and a white and black pitbull Sophie. Chesterfield is the largest among them, although it is the youngest.