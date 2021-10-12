Jennifer Aniston: how to keep your hair beautiful

Jennifer Aniston has been a role model for several decades. At twenty-five and fifty, her hair looks equally flawless.

It all started with Friends, where Rachel’s honey shaggy bob haircut became legendary. This 1990s hairstyle was created by her longtime stylist Chris McMillan. Inspired by the mix of male surfers, the haircuts of supermodel Bury Smither and Amber Valletta, he chose the style that made Rachel Green an icon.

Aniston’s hair now looks as shiny, silky, smooth and healthy as it did thirty years ago. We spoke with Jen’s stylist and colorist and figured out what to do to make your hair look great.

Lighten gradually

Jennifer Aniston’s signature golden blonde looks very natural, although it takes a lot of painstaking work to achieve and maintain. For nearly thirty years, colorist Michael Canale has been grooming her locks to create the look of a real Californian girl. “Jen has a natural bronde,” says Canale, who gradually transformed the actress from a natural brunette to a golden blonde before adding beach highlights. “Over time, you can see that I have lightened my hairline to highlight my eyes and a warm complexion,” he explains.

To recreate a similar look with your colourist, Michael recommends a slow transition to bronze, which is usually suitable for honey-colored hair and warm skin tones, before moving to blonde. Once you have a solid base, use a color bathe (as Canale calls it) to create volume. “When you add highlights, you darken the roots and give them shine,” he explains the technique.

To preserve the color and give the blonde shades of shine, you need to do toning. Michael wears a Canalé Midnight Blue Signature Gloss. “It keeps the hair shine and fixes the color, while leaving the lightness and brightness of the strands around the face,” he explains.

Wash your hair thoroughly and use conditioner

According to McMillan’s recommendation, Jennifer Aniston takes washing her hair very seriously. She cleanses hair with her favorite shampoo: lathers until lather, rinses and repeats the procedure. “Indeed, a good double cleansing provides proper care and keeps the scalp clean longer,” says Macmillan. Afterwards, the actress uses Cocomino Marula conditioner or Canalé Soften conditioner and comb through her hair with a wide-toothed comb. “It’s not just the ends that we use with air conditioning,” explains Macmillan. “A lot of people are worried that this will make their hair slicker, but it isn’t!” To entice his clients to use the conditioner on their entire hair, he compares it to a moisturizer for the face. “Would you just moisturize your chin or just your forehead? No! You apply the cream all over your face. Conditioner is a moisturizer for your hair! You have to do the same with your hair as you do with your skin. “

Treat hair and scalp

According to McMillan, Jen undergoes a weekly deep conditioning treatment every Sunday – usually a Living Proof Restore Mask. Another important additional treatment is the TLC Happi Drunk Elephant Scrub. “We do it once a month,” says Macmillan, who also uses scientific cleansing, a technique to remove dead cells from the scalp.

Get your hair cut regularly

“Much of Jennifer’s care, be it hair, skin or body, stays the same over time,” explains McMillan. Regular haircuts and trims are an indispensable part of her life. “Don’t underestimate the power of regular trimming to get rid of split ends caused by heat styling or environmental influences.”

Do not use curling irons, leave careless styling

“Jen doesn’t like fake curls,” says Macmillan. Instead of curling his hair, Chris uses a hairdryer and different sized round brushes to create looser, more natural curves. He also keeps his use of styling products to a minimum. “Jen’s hair always looks like it can be touched, it remains mobile,” he explains.

To enhance texture, McMillan uses ultra-light hairspray (“Jen hates hairspray but knows I have to use it,” he laughs) such as Sheer Lacquer Micro-Fine Finishing Shu Uemura or Oribe Superfine Hairspray. Or he combines Shu Uemura Ishi Sculpt Texturizing & Sculpting Hair with Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Relax Anti-Frizz Oil Serum to smooth the hair to add texture. For volume, the stylist likes to lift the roots by using Velcro rollers (“When choosing a size, take less than you think!” He advises) and spraying a small amount of Sisley Hair Rituel Volume Spray.

As you apply these tips and tricks, remember that, according to Jennifer Aniston’s philosophy, less is always better. As McMillan put it, “There is a lightness in the way she puts on makeup, style her hair and dresses. Therefore, people are just as easy about her. “

Lauren Valenti /vogue.com