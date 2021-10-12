Jennifer Aniston on a walk in Beverly Hills: new photos

Jennifer Aniston

Yesterday, the paparazzi once again managed to catch 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston on the street. This time, the reporters captured the actress not on the set of the second season of The Morning Show, but right out of her apartment in Beverly Hills.

Apparently, Jen had a rare day off yesterday in a busy work schedule, and she decided to take a walk around the city center. Aniston left the house in a comfortable casual look: she was wearing a cozy sweater, classic straight-cut jeans and white sneakers. Jen complemented her bow with sunglasses and a fabric face mask with a trendy leopard print.

Jennifer Aniston

Recall that for more than a month, Jennifer Aniston has been spending almost all of her time on the set of the new season of The Morning Show, in which she has the main role. Colleague and friend Reese Witherspoon is working with her on the show – their pictures from the Los Angeles set regularly appear on the network. Jen and Reese were last seen filming just a few days ago.

Details of the second season of The Morning Show are being kept under wraps. The release date of new episodes of the series on screens is also unknown. Work on it was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only at the beginning of 2021 the film crew managed to return to the set. The leading actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were incredibly excited to finally get down to interesting work and now from time to time share with their fans on Instagram rare moments from the backstage.