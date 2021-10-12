Jennifer Aniston: wear a gray blazer with an actress sash this season

Jennifer Aniston knows how to wear suits like no other. Recently, on the set of The Morning Show in Los Angeles, the actress was seen wearing a gray “two”, where the main accent of the image (after the protective visor, of course) is the jacket. Jennifer is most likely wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo model with a wide belt and a flowing stole-like detail. Together with a strict skirt, this jacket looks perfect. However, he will look great in tandem with jeans or, for example, with the current black leggings with strips.

Michael Kors Spring / Summer 2021

Such gray jackets with belts are the trend of the current and future seasons. We remember them from the shows of Prada, Michael Kors, Ganni and other brands. Due to the pleasant color scheme, the complex cut does not look oversaturated – the shades of gray set the right balance. Choosing a similar jacket for yourself, you can take a closer look at the options with a thin belt – they look more elegant. They can be thrown over slip dresses and any other items in which you can go out.

Jennifer Aniston should be thanked for reminding us of this versatile and highly fashionable wardrobe that will be with us for a long time to come. This is a great alternative to classic black jackets and already fed up acid options. Collected for you the most relevant gray jackets, like the actress. It will be difficult to choose, because each model is good in its own way.

Prada Fall Winter 2020 © Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com