Jennifer Aniston’s wet-nosed boyfriend dragged the star into bed:

The world famous Hollywood actress, former Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston, as our American colleagues write, is still lonely and is not yet going to have a romantic relationship. However, the 52-year-old artist already has a whole company of “loved ones”. The other day, the actress published a touching post about her Labrador.

The fact is that the actress’s pupil has a happy holiday – a dog named Lord Chesterfield celebrates the first year of his life near the actress. This is the birthday of the tailed beast.

This became known thanks to a new publication by Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

Posted by Jennifer Aniston, screenshot: Instagram

“Exactly one year with my sweet, affectionate, and I would say … chatty (barking in the air), pleasant and not so little Lord Chesterfield,” writes Jennifer.

Posted by Jennifer Aniston, screenshot: Instagram

Posted by Jennifer Aniston, screenshot: Instagram

Also, loyal fans of the actress can pay attention to the number of photos that Jen showed from her personal archive. There are several of them – here and the way the Labrador lies in bed with the actress, does gymnastics and just quietly waits for congratulations in the birthday cap.

