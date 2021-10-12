Jennifer Lopez has put together a brown wardrobe for this fall. And we understand her perfectly

This season, Jennifer Lopez is betting on brown, a color that has become the main favorite of all the stars and influencers on Instagram in the summer. First, the singer came to support her boyfriend Ben Affleck at the premiere of The Last Duel, where he and Angelina Jolie played one of the main roles. Jennifer opted for a brown Hervé Léger set and a Tom Ford monochromatic clutch to go out on the red carpet. I must admit that this pairing took us back to 2003, when they first appeared together at premieres and starred in music videos.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021 © Arturo Holmes

Following the stars, they were photographed together on a walk in New York: this time, the singer chose a brown Gucci cape, a leather skirt with a black turtleneck and suede boots. She complemented the image with aviators in the spirit of the 2000s and a Chanel 2.55 bag.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021 © Gotham

We invite you to follow the example of Jennifer Lopez and wear brown outside the red carpet – both at formal events and in everyday life. This color is indeed experiencing its renaissance in 2021, although it has not been on sale for a couple of years, as Olga Dunina, Vogue Russia Fashion Director, talks about. And now half of the editors dream of a brown coat for this season (may the Telegram-channel “Antiglianets” forgive us for such mundane dreams). We have collected for you 15 items from sweaters and jackets to a cap from the first autumn Vogue collection, which are worth adding to your wishlist for this season.