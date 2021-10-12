Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Mark Anthony revealed his new girlfriend

Mark appeared with his sweetheart at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Former husband of Jennifer Lopez and father of her children, singer Mark Anthony came to the ceremony of awarding the best Latin American artists Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021. It turned out that the singer is dating a certain Madu Nicola, about whom practically nothing is known. Even her instagram account is closed. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Be always up to date with the Fast Focus telegram channel.

Mark Anthony, 53, appeared with Madu on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Miami, where the event took place. They held hand and kissed several times.

Photo: Getty Images

The identity of Mark Anthony’s companion was declassified by his stylist Jamie Harper. She posted a video from the track and tagged everyone in the frame. However, it was still not possible to find out who Madu Nikola is. Her social media accounts have been closed. So the appearance of Mark Anthony with a new girlfriend at such an important ceremony came as a surprise to journalists.

Mark Anthony at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 [+–] Photo: Instagram latinbillboards

All that is known about Mada is that she is much younger than her boyfriend: she is about 20 years old. Anthony himself has not said anything about his personal life lately.

In February 2017, Mark Anthony divorced model Shannon De Lima. They have been married for three years. Prior to that, he was married to Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 to 2011. And only four years later, J. Lo said that it was she who initiated the divorce.

But Jennifer and Mark remained on good terms. Moreover, they have two children in common – 13-year-old twins Max and Emma. According to rumors, after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, J. Law was consoled by her ex-husband.