Jikia is good, Kuzyaev is in perfect order. Both could play in Italy, for Milan and Roma just right. Slovenian Halilovic about the Russian national team – 10/12/2021

– To me personally, and to everyone in Slovenia, our team seemed to be the favorite. But for 5-7 minutes, our guys lost concentration, two sets – one penalty, the other corner, and Russia scores twice. Slovenia looked better to me. But Russia was not so bad either, certainly better than in the match against Slovakia.

But I stick with it, we were better – we had more possession of the ball, more positive moments for a goal. We were not lucky, although your team used a low block, caught us on counterattacks, and abruptly switched from defense to attack. In the end, we can only congratulate. Compared to the last game, you have more concentration, you have become better and more compact in defense.

– At the end of the match, a fan ran out onto the field with a fire. What is the attitude towards this in Slovenia?

– I don’t know which team was a fan, but I can say that this is not a human being. It is not normal. This episode gave the Russian national team the opportunity to catch their breath, to take a short break, because at that moment Slovenia attacked without stopping. You’ve benefited from this break.

– Which of the Russian players do you remember?