Johnny Depp played in the film relevant to Omsk | news

The film is semi-fiction, semi-documentary. Video footage of the Minamata protest movement and original photographs by Eugene Smith are shown.

As it should be in a film about a photographer – the beauty of the frame delights – close-ups, attention to detail. Together with the photographer, we pick out the most important things.

The footage is both beautiful and terrible.

Shows the life of a Japanese village, the peculiarity of culture, communication. You feel how difficult it was for the Japanese people, whose culture presupposes restraint, to publicize their difficult family life, to show children twisted by the disease. But they had to do it in order to draw attention to injustice.

It is not clear why the Russian translation of the film was released under the title “The Great”. What distributors, one wonders, did not suit the original title, which focuses on the location, the fate of specific historical characters and the very phenomenon of this tragedy.

Calling the film “Great”, we move the lens to Depp’s hero, erect a monument to him, but the director’s intention was different. Although no one belittles Smith’s merits, Depp did an excellent job of his role. The tragedy of people, their struggles and destinies should still be at the center.

Not to mention the fact that “Great” sounds somewhat vulgar.

Are the creators really scared that the audience will be scared off by the unfamiliar word “Minamata” or they will google and change their mind about going to a difficult social film. We’d better choose a vanilla name and, in combination with Depp, attract people, right ?! But this is a cheap trick. Too cheap for such a good movie.

I am especially encouraged that this story shows how journalism can change the world. No exaggeration.

And although the film does not at all look like a fairy tale: the company, which pledged to provide for the lives of people affected by their negligence, did not keep its promises, and in 2013 the Japanese government announced that the area had completely “recovered” from mercury, thereby turning a blind eye to people, and to this day day suffering from the consequences – it shows that the united struggle is still bearing fruit.

The film draws attention not only to the victims of Minamata, but also to other environmental disasters, which are becoming more and more everywhere. The film is, of course, also relevant for Omsk citizens.

In principle, it is unlikely that in our time there is a person for whom this film will not be relevant.

Eva Sorokoumova