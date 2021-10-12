Justin Bieber taught Tom Cruise doppelganger to play guitar without knowing it

The singer found himself in an extremely awkward situation.





Justin Bieber











The network is discussing a funny incident that happened with Justin Bieber. The other day, the singer drew attention to Tom Cruise’s video with a guitar and decided to give him a music master class. For two hours, the artist taught the actor to play the instrument, not suspecting that he was dealing with his double.

It all started with a video of the believable Cruz playing guitar. The video spotted Bieber and criticized his skill level. On his Instagram page, the singer began to publicly pin up Tom. “Tom Cruise, I’m impressed with your skills,” Justin wrote.

However, Tom Cruise turned out to be fake. The video with his participation was made using deepfake technologies. The role of the actor was played by another person, on whose face a super-realistic mask created by a neural network was applied. As a result, Bieber found himself in an extremely awkward situation. “Is this not the real Tom Cruise? Lol, okay, it’s still hilarious, ”the musician wrote. The actor himself has not yet commented on the incident.