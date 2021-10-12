Kanye West’s reaction to Kim Kardashian’s sarcastic performance

Kim Kardashian’s debut on Saturday Night Live made a lot of buzz. The star appeared in a luxurious pink Balenciaga outfit that absolutely everyone was talking about. But not only the outfit was remarkable. In her monologue, the star joked about herself, her family and the upcoming divorce. The latter was especially interested in the society.

Kim Kardashian. Shot from SNL show

“I’m glad to be here tonight to show you guys that I am so much more than just a pretty face, nice hair, great makeup, amazing boobs and a perfect ass,” Kim said. “In fact, I am much more than the reference photo that my sisters showed their plastic surgeons,” added Kardashian.

In her monologue, she also mentioned her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, who, according to rumors, helped her prepare for triumph.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: legion-media)

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented, true genius who gave me four incredible children. So when I divorced him, you should know that this is all because of one thing – his personality, ”said Kim.

According to rumors, Kanye was watching the former lover from the audience. A source close to the family told E! News: “Kanye and family have been incredible support for her and have been by her side all week. She felt that everyone was rooting for her. She is so glad she got this experience and learned a lot from it. She will never forget this week. “