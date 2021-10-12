“Karpin does not see a player in the national team who is clearly the strongest, so he changes captains.”

Former head coach of Lokomotiv and Rostov Yuri Semin shared his opinion on the situation with the captain’s armband in the Russian national team.

– I think there is no clear leader. If there was a clear leader who played the best, then he would become a permanent captain. But there is no such person. Therefore, I think that Karpin is doing absolutely right, changing players. Can Barinov become a captain? With human qualities, you need to have a stable place in the composition. You need to play better than everyone else, clearly stand out above everyone… Only then will we be able to say that this is a real captain who sets an example and leads to good results.

Jikia? I do not see a player who is clearly stronger than everyone else.… For example, Argentina has Messi. He’s clearly the best. How to take the bandage away from him? Leadership is not needed off the pitch. When you go out on the field, show every time that you are better. That you can change a difficult situation. Behind the field, everyone can be leaders, but not be able to play.

When we have a player who is better than others on the field and psychologically stronger than everyone else, then there will be a permanent captain. Karpin does not see this, so he tries everyone, – said Semin on the air of the YouTube channel “Komment.Show”.

Under the leadership of Valery Karpin, the captains of the Russian national team were Georgy Dzhikia, Dmitry Barinov, Fedor Smolov, Daler Kuzyaev and Alexey Sutormin.

After eight qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, the Russians have 19 points and are leading in Group H. Croatia is second with 17 points.