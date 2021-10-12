Katie Holmes touchingly congratulated daughter Suri Cruz on her 15th birthday

Yesterday, April 18, Suri Cruz, the daughter of two Hollywood stars – 42-year-old actress Katie Holmes and 58-year-old actor Tom Cruise – turned 15. On this occasion, her mother posted on her Instagram page a laconic but very touching congratulation and several archived black and white photos.

Happy birthday, my sweet! Love you! I can’t believe you’re 15! – wrote Katie. At the same time, the girl’s famous father did not publish any public congratulations. However, like all recent years.

Later that day, the paparazzi photographed the joyful birthday girl in the Soho area of ​​New York – she had fun with her friends who came to congratulate her. Suri enjoyed a modest bouquet of daisies, ate ice cream and happily posed for her friend, who was filming her on a smartphone.

Katie Holmes’ only daughter was born married to Tom Cruise in 2006. In 2012, Katie filed for divorce and, by court order, received sole custody of the child. Since then, mother and daughter have lived in New York. And Suri Cruz, most likely, sees dad only on TV, in any case, Tom and his daughter have never been seen during this time. By the way, Holmes, after a divorce from Cruise, a supporter of the Church of Scientology, again became a Catholic.

Despite the fact that many Cruise fans unequivocally condemned Holmes for being a principled person in the matter of custody, apparently, this was the right decision for the girl. This is also the opinion of sources close to Katie and Suri, who sometimes appear in the press with comments: