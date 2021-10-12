Khloe Kardashian first admitted to plastic

According to Chloe, there is constant pressure on her to be perfect. For many years she struggled with excess weight to please the public. “I was christened the fat Kardashian sister. It hurt too much to bear. My flaws and imperfections are examined under a microscope, ”she said.

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” admitted that she really loves to edit photos, prefers good lighting, uses filters. Chloe said that she has every right to control what she shares on her social networks, according to the Daily Mail.

Andy Cohen wondered if Khloe felt privileged towards Kim and Kourtney because of the way they looked. “Oh yes, one hundred percent. We did so many photo shoots. They received clothes hangers and a whole team of stylists. I was given about two or three pieces of clothing. That’s all. They said, “Don’t worry, because you’ll still be in the background.” It was never a question, it was a fact, and it was very frank, ”daughter Kris Jenner expressed her grievances.

The TV personality also talked about her painful experiences when someone said that she had a different father than the one that the sisters had. “Now these conversations almost do not harm me,” – summed up the instadiva. Kim defended her sister. She noted that Khloe has even more Armenian traits, which she inherited from Robert Kardashian.