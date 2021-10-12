Kim Kardashian chose an absolutely closed black suit at the Met Gala

40-year-old American TV star Kim Kardashian seems to have radically changed course in clothes. Instead of showing herself to the public, the Western fashionista decided to hide her skin from prying eyes as much as possible. In September, celebrities began to appear on social networks more and more closed-up outfits, moreover, in black. The climax was her outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, which took place in New York on September 13.

Kardashian wore a black Balenciaga suit with a long train – an extravagant outfit that is one thing from the heels to the head, where even the face and palms are completely hidden under the fabric. The only part of Kim that looked out was her hair. It’s even interesting how the star looked where it was going in this black cocoon. The woman showed off her outfit on Instagram.

All night, Kim’s face was covered, but at the afterparty party she took off the cover from her head and replaced it with some accessory – either a carnival mask, or designer glasses – also black.

“Hot”, “Obsessed”, “Crazy”, “Epic” – such comments were left by the star subscribers of Kardashian under her photos, although not everyone liked the new outfit.

