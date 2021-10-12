Kim Kardashian responded to haters who criticized her daughter: details

The famous American reality TV star Kim Kardashian showed on Instagram Stories a picture drawn by her 7-year-old daughter North. But instead, she faced a wave of criticism.

Kim Kardashian showed a drawing of her daughter

The celebrity on Instagram unveiled a photo showing a picture painted by her daughter North. Star mom called her “little artist”. The painting depicts a beautiful landscape, made in the style of the famous American artist Bobb Ross, who has recorded many video tutorials.



Daughter Kim Kardashian with her drawing / Photo from Instagram Stories

However, the network took Kardashian’s publication differently. Some fans admired the girl’s talent:

She is the same as Kanye;

North is a girl with many talents;

Wonderful job, don’t give up;

Amazing, isn’t it ?;

She is a good artist.

But others noted that a 7-year-old child cannot create such a drawing:

Kim purchased it and signed it with the name North;

A 7-year-old girl cannot draw such a thing;

Why is it so hard to believe ?;

She cheats in everything;

It’s just fake.

Kim Kardashian’s answer

The star mom was outraged by so many negative comments. In response, Kim posted another story, where she wrote: “Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!”… She emphasized that North goes with her best friend to oil painting lessons.

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting. It took weeks to create it … How dare you see kids doing amazing things and then blaming them for not being amazing. Stop embarrassing yourself with your negativity and let everyone child to be great. It was North who painted this picture, “said Kim Kardashian.



Reply Kim Kardashian / Photo from Instagram Stories