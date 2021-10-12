Kylie Jenner took part in the “bloody” photo shoot

The reaction of Internet users was very unpredictable.





Kylie Jenner











Not so long ago, Kylie Jenner published a promotional video in a sweet pink design for a line of children’s cosmetics, and now she surprised her subscribers with a horror shoot. In fresh shots, the star appeared completely naked, and her body was covered with streams of fake blood. Thus, Kylie planned to draw the attention of the audience to a special collection of Kylie Cosmetics, inspired by the cult horror movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street”.

In fact, subscribers were ambiguous about such an advertising campaign. For some, the photographs evoked associations with critical days. “When you sneeze during your period,” one fan joked in the comments of the post. Others, remembering Kylie’s pregnancy, ironically asked what she had done with the child. Some users considered the provocative footage a sign of bad taste.

Meanwhile, the release of a new collection of cosmetics is timed to coincide with Halloween – a traditionally gloomy holiday. So liters of artificial blood is quite appropriate. Kylie Cosmetics’ upcoming collaboration with “A Nightmare on Elm Street” was revealed last week. The founder of the brand announced the news by trying on the iconic look of Freddy Krueger. “It’s just a dream to collaborate with a horror icon!” – wrote Jenner in the publication.