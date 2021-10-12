Major exchange in the KHL with the participation of SKA, CSKA and Siberia, Nikita Gusev returned to Russia

Finally, what everyone has been waiting for has come true. Attack Nikita Gusev, who did not find a new club in the NHL and failed to gain a foothold in Toronto after watching, returns to St. Petersburg and will soon sign a contract with SKA.

The 29-year-old will become the forward of the club’s system, in which he made a name for himself, won the Gagarin Cup, and then got to the Olympic Games, winning the gold medal in Pyeongchang. It was Gusev who, in fact, saved the Russians in the final match with the Germans.

Oh, it is a pity that now it will not be possible to restore the legendary troika Gusev – Shipachev – Dadonov, and how could it light up not only in St. Petersburg, but also at the Olympics in China!





But now both Shipachev and Gusev, if no force majeure happens, will almost certainly go to the Games and can try to restore their attacking link. Yes, in North America, both did not work out, but with the right coaching approach, these are top-level players, which we observe in the KHL, where the guys are trusted.

How did SKA manage to return Nikita Gusev to Russia? Of course, the hard cap on salaries played a big role. It’s not easy to sign a top striker in the current conditions, so we had to make a major exchange with the participation of Siberia, which has no problems with the salary cap, unlike the grand clubs.

Interestingly, CSKA became a part of it, which was never able to come to an agreement with the striker. Valentin Zykov and return it to your system. The 26-year-old winger, whose rights in the KHL were held by the Moscow army team, is now, in transit through Novosibirsk, moving to a city on the Neva. Zykov’s last club was the Swedish MODO.



In return, Peter threw off Siberia’s 25-year-old contract Vladislav Kamenev, which did not really fit into the current over-attacking style of the army’s game with powerful pressure. This system completely eliminates passivity on ice. In addition, SKA has a clear overkill of central strikers, so the loss of Kamenev will not affect the team in any way. Valeria Bragina… Kamenev with a high degree of probability will end up in CSKA, but so far the deal has not been completed.

In addition to Kamenev, he leaves St. Petersburg and also goes to Siberia (in exchange for Zykov) a promising 20-year-old striker Egor Spiridonov… This is the former prospectus of the Metallurg Magnitogorsk system, which ended up in SKA as a result of an exchange. However, Spiridonov never got much of a chance in St. Petersburg, mostly playing for SKA-Neva in the VHL and SKA-1946 in the MHL. We’ll see if Yegor will be able to reveal himself under the leadership of Andrei Martemyanov.

Who has benefited from this not yet fully completed exchange? It is impossible to strongly categorically evaluate this deal, since everyone in it pursued and solved their own problems. SKA needed to free up money under the contract of Nikita Gusev, as well as try to get them into their ranks Valentina Zykova…

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

The payment is not rubber, it was simply impossible not to give up some of their hockey players to Bragin’s team in the current situation. That is why Kamenev (apparently temporarily) and Spiridonov were sent to Novosibirsk.

By the way, SKA already has an agreement on a contract with Valentin Zykov, as was previously agreed with Nikita Gusev. Nikita did not consider any options, except for SKA, in the KHL and wanted to return only to St. Petersburg. Everything else is stuffing and rumors.

Let’s see how Kamenev, if Muscovites still exchange him with the Siberians, will play in CSKA, Gusev and Zykov in SKA, and Spiridonov in Siberia, but now we can say that interest and intrigue in the KHL has increased again. Yes, and under the Olympics, we repeat, Gusev will definitely become a strengthening. Especially if the NHL still refuses and does not let its players go to Beijing. It’s not just that the Canadian national team is going to enter the Channel One Cup …

By the way, with regard to the transfer of the American defender to SKA Brennan Menell, then, according to our information, while this deal is paused. Do not forget that the army team now has too many legionnaires. By the way, Menell, like Gusev, did not receive a full-fledged contract at Toronto. In the future, Brennan may end up in St. Petersburg, but now it’s too early to talk about it.